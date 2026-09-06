Jimmy Kimmel sparks with second straight 'Emmy' win as outstanding game show host

Jimmy Kimmel back-to-back victories further highlight his strong run as the host of the long-running game show.

Jimmy Kimmel sparked a wave of excitement among fans on Sunday, September 6, after winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a game show at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys.

The 58-year-old television personality earned the honor for his work on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” marking his second consecutive victory in the category. Kimmel’s latest win is adding fresh buzz to an already busy Emmy season, with the popular host also receiving nominations for his late-night talk show in other categories. His back-to-back victories further highlight his strong run as the host of the long-running game show.

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Kimmel returned to “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” as its host in 2020, taking charge of the revived series and bringing his familiar humor and quick wit to the competition. Since then, he has remained one of the most recognizable faces connected to the program.

The Emmy race featured several well-known television personalities. Steve Harvey was nominated for his work on “Celebrity Family Feud,” a role he has held for more than 10 years. Harvey has also collected several Emmy nominations for his hosting performance on the popular family game show.

Ken Jennings was another major contender in the category. The “Jeopardy!” champion stepped into the host role following the death of longtime presenter Alex Trebek. Jennings later expanded his television hosting duties by taking on the celebrity edition of the quiz show. His latest nomination marked his fifth in the game show hosting category.

Colin Jost, best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” was also in the running. Jost became the host of “Pop Culture Jeopardy!” when the spinoff debuted in 2024, bringing his comedy background to the trivia format. Martin Short rounded out the nominees for his work on “Match Game.” Short took over hosting duties after the show’s revival in 2025, continuing a television tradition that began with the original series in the 1960s.

The Creative Arts Emmys are being presented across two nights, with the ceremonies scheduled to air later this month. The events will lead into the Primetime Emmy Awards, which are set to take place in mid-September. For Kimmel, the latest trophy brings another spotlight moment and sends a fresh wave of fan excitement through the Emmy season.

Fans flooded the comments with congratulations and praise for Jimmy Kimmel following his Emmy win, calling the victory well deserved and celebrating his work as the host. Many praised Kimmel’s hosting skills, describing him as one of the best and saying he continues to do an amazing job. Supporters also shared messages of love, encouragement and excitement over his latest achievement, the comments were filled with applause, heart emojis.