Pakistan beats Kazakhstan by 15-0 goals in Men's Junior Asia Cup

Pakistan delivered an impressive attacking performance, defeating Kazakhstan 15-0 in a one-sided Pool B match of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2026 in China.

Pakistan delivered an impressive attacking performance, defeating Kazakhstan 15-0 in a one-sided Pool B match of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2026 in China.

The Green Shirts controlled the game from the start, putting constant pressure on Kazakhstan’s defense and repeatedly attacking their goal.

Rana Abdul Sami and Rana Waleed were Pakistan’s leading performers, scoring four goals each and completing brilliant hat tricks.

Nadeem Khan scored two goals, while Basharat Ali, Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Ansar, Muhammad Yahya Najeeb and Hamza Ali scored one goal each to complete Pakistan’s 15-goal victory.

Rana Waleed was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance. Pakistan Hockey Federation President Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani congratulated the Green Shirts on their impressive victory. He praised the players for their aggressive performance and wished the team success in its upcoming matches.