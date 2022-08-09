Nadir Ali and his wife Faiza welcome baby boy

Nadir Ali is the most famous and well-known artist, and his very funny pranks helped him get there. His YouTube channel, P4 Pakao, has brought him a lot of attention and praise. People all over the world love him because he has a great sense of humor and comes up with totally new tricks. He had been struggling for a long time, and he always said that no channel was even willing to give him a chance. He showed off his skills on his YouTube channel.

Nadir got married to the love of his life and now this beautiful couple is blessed with a baby boy. The news came out on the Internet, and everyone should be happy. No one on social media has shared pictures of the first time they saw this little angel. Fans can’t wait to get a look at this beautiful child.

