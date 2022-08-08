Sana Javed and husband Umair Jaswal’s enthralling throwback wedding photos

Sana Javed is a Pakistani actress who began her career in 2012 with a tiny role in the drama series Shehr-e-Zaat. When she played a major part in Abdullah Kadwani’s drama Khaani, people began to admire her acting abilities.

The 35-year-old actress married Umair Jaswal, a well-known singer. They wedded in a little wedding ceremony two years ago. The pair lived in Karachi. Both look great with each other and are career-driven, yet they know how to prioritise family time.

In this beautiful outfit, Sana Javed looked like a vision of beauty, and we can’t stop drooling over her stunning look. Sana Javed has always been thought of as a humble person. However, a huge scandal did attack her. A well-known model and a few other people in the entertainment business said she was rude and pathetic to others. The news about this dispute was all over the media.

Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

