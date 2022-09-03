Nescafe Basement fame Hadia captivates the audience with her melodic voice  

Advertisement
  • At the young age of eight, Hadia Hashmi, Pakistan’s brightest star, and the band Soch won the audience over with their melodic renditions of the Nescafé Basement song “Bol Hu.”
  • People praised Hadia from all around the nation and from other countries as well.
  • Twelve-year-old songstress Hadia Hashmi was recently spotted in “Good Morning Pakistan” for the first time in four years.
At the young age of eight, Hadia Hashmi, Pakistan’s brightest star, and the band Soch won the audience over with their melodic renditions of the Nescafé Basement song “Bol Hu.” People praised Hadia from all around the nation and from other countries as well.

Twelve-year-old songstress Hadia Hashmi was recently spotted in “Good Morning Pakistan” for the first time in four years. Hadia astonished the crowd with her incredible vocals when she has sung her well-known song “Bol Hu” at Nida Yasir’s request,

Let’s have a look at the video!

