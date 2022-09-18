Sumbul Iqbal leaves fans in awe with new bridal photoshoot

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani actress and model.

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on August 30, 1990, in Karachi, Pakistan. She began her acting career with the Pakistani mega-hit drama, Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza.

Recently, Sumbul shared her new spectacular click-in gorgeous bridal look. The starlet always comes up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

Take a look!

Sumbul Iqbal’s pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. She has 3 million followers on her Instagram account.

She is no stranger to accolades, and this time she is gaining the hearts of millions of people with her outstanding performance and gorgeous looks. She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her every look, whether in shoots or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

