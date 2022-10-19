Celebrities Aghast As Court Acquits Shahrukh Jatoi

Pakistani legislation favours the wealthy.

Pakistani legislation favours the wealthy. Pakistani courts, police, and prosecution and defence are for the affluent. It protects them against all crimes—murder, rape, and extortion. If you have money, you can murder, pillage, and dominate this nation. We have seen Ramond Davis flown out of this country with protocol, open and shut corruption cases squashed, Zahir Jaffers of this world confidently going to courts, Nazim Jokhio’s killers acquitted and given positions in Islamabad’s ruling houses, and today Shahrukh Jatoi acquitted of killing an innocent “middle class” Shahzeb Khan. The highest court of our nation shielded a murderer and a victim died again after 10 years, extinguishing justice.

The nation is in pin as it gets reestablished today that this is not the country for poor, this country is just for those 2% and they have immunity to kill, plunder or rape without any consequences. Like common people, celebrities also are aghast at the decision and shared their pain online:

