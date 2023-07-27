Noor Bukhari criticizes individuals for vacationing during Muharram

Noor Bukhari is a former Pakistani actress.

She expresses displeasure at people vacationing during the holy month of Muharram ul Haram.

The 41-year-old actress, who now follows the teachings of Islam.

As the summer season nears its end, many Pakistanis are either heading to the Northern areas or going abroad for vacations. However, Noor Bukhari, a 41-year-old former Pakistani actress, holds a different opinion. She expresses disappointment in people for vacationing during the holy month of Muharram ul Haram.

Noor Bukhari bid farewell to the entertainment industry in 2017 and has since been following the teachings of Islam, embracing the Hijab. Currently observing Muharram ul Haram, she shares her concern about people’s ignorance towards the significance of the event of Ashura.

Taking to Instagram, the Ultimatum actress wrote, “Wah re Umati Rasool S.a.w ki Aal pe paani band kar diya gaya aur Umati vacation mana rahy hein chutioon pe ja rahy hein.”

She added, “9th or 10th muharam ka enteram doosry mazhab bhi karty hein But we are busy planing holidays.”

To spread awareness, Bukhari shares informative content related to Muharram ul Haram on her social media platforms, aiming to inspire and advise others to do the same.

Having had a successful career in Lollywood with numerous Urdu and Punjabi films and television series, Noor Bukhari remains an icon in the industry.

