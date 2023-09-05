Hajra Yamin dazzles in new brand campaign photoshoot

Hajra Yamin Faces Backlash for Recent Fitness Photos
Hajra Yamin is an accomplished Pakistani actress. She has received critical acclaim...
Renowned Pakistani actress and model Hajra Yamin continues to soar to greater heights in her illustrious career, making her mark in both the fashion and acting realms. Known for her role in “Pinky Memsaab,” she is celebrated as one of the most sought-after talents, whether it’s for a major film project or a show-stopping runway appearance. With her level of grandeur, photoshoot campaigns are second nature to her.
Most recently, the actress, famous for “Ishq Na Kariyo Koi,” played muse for Demesne Couture. She graciously shared candid moments from the shoot with her Instagram followers.
Draped in an intricately embellished saree adorned with patterned embroidery and featuring tassels enhancing the back of her sleeveless, dull-orange blouse, she paired this ensemble with striking gold earrings and a statement necklace, radiating opulence.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Yamin opted for a simple approach to hair and makeup, sporting a half-up, half-down hairstyle and a dewy makeup look.
On the professional front, Yamin has been seen in a variety of projects, including “Money Back Guarantee,” “Be Adab,” “Mere Apne,” “Mohabbat Chor Di Maine,” “Hum 2 Hamaray 100,” and “Sevak: The Confessions.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.