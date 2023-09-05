Advertisement
date 2023-09-05
Hajra Yamin dazzles in new brand campaign photoshoot

  • Hajra Yamin is a renowned Pakistani actress.
  • She is known for her role in “Pinky Memsaab.”
  • She is showcasing an extravagant look in an intricately embellished saree.
Renowned Pakistani actress and model Hajra Yamin continues to soar to greater heights in her illustrious career, making her mark in both the fashion and acting realms. Known for her role in “Pinky Memsaab,” she is celebrated as one of the most sought-after talents, whether it’s for a major film project or a show-stopping runway appearance. With her level of grandeur, photoshoot campaigns are second nature to her.

Most recently, the actress, famous for “Ishq Na Kariyo Koi,” played muse for Demesne Couture. She graciously shared candid moments from the shoot with her Instagram followers.

Draped in an intricately embellished saree adorned with patterned embroidery and featuring tassels enhancing the back of her sleeveless, dull-orange blouse, she paired this ensemble with striking gold earrings and a statement necklace, radiating opulence.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

Yamin opted for a simple approach to hair and makeup, sporting a half-up, half-down hairstyle and a dewy makeup look.

On the professional front, Yamin has been seen in a variety of projects, including “Money Back Guarantee,” “Be Adab,” “Mere Apne,” “Mohabbat Chor Di Maine,” “Hum 2 Hamaray 100,” and “Sevak: The Confessions.”

