Shakira and Maluma spark fan fervor with tease of new song 'Agua'

The reunion marks another chapter in the long-running musical partnership between two of Colombia’s biggest global stars.

Colombian superstars Shakira and Maluma have sent fans into a frenzy after teasing their latest musical reunion. with a steamy social media post hinting that their fourth collaboration, “Agua,” means "Water" is on the way.

The Latin music icons fueled excitement on Thursday by sharing a sultry photo together on Instagram with the caption, which roughly means "We are going global and making a worldwide move", signaling that the pair are preparing to make a major comeback with the new track.

The post quickly set social media buzzing. Shakira appears in a white lace dress, while Maluma sits in a chair and looks up at her, creating a glamorous and mysterious mood that has fans speculating about the song’s sound and video.

Maluma added to the anticipation by teasing “Agua” on TikTok. A preview features the lyric, which translates to “When you look at me, it makes my mouth water.” A pre-save option for the song is also available ahead of its expected Sept. 17 release.

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The reunion marks another chapter in the long-running musical partnership between two of Colombia’s biggest global stars. Their first major collaboration, “Chantaje,” arrived in 2016 and became a massive Latin pop hit, spending 11 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. The singers teamed up again on “Trap,” a sensual track from Shakira’s 2017 album “El Dorado.” They followed it with “Clandestino” in 2018, a sultry reggae-influenced song that topped Billboard’s Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts.

Shakira, a singer, songwriter and performer from Barranquilla, Colombia, became one of the biggest Latin artists in the world after breaking into the international market with hits including “Whenever, Wherever,” “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” She is known for blending Latin pop, rock, dance and Middle Eastern influences, she has built a career spanning decades.

Maluma, born Juan Luis Londoño Arias in Medellín, Colombia, rose to international fame with his blend of reggaetón, Latin pop and urban music. Songs such as “Hawái,” “Felices los 4” and “Qué Chimba” have helped establish him as one of the leading names in modern Latin music.

Now, the two Colombian powerhouses are preparing to share the spotlight once again, sending fans into a fresh wave of excitement, online buzz and speculation over what could become their next major global hit. Shakira is also preparing for a 12-show residency in Madrid, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 18, just one day after the expected release of “Agua.”