DRAP gives pharmaceutical companies last warning to update product records

Companies that still need to correct or update their records will now have to contact DRAP's (MIS) Division.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has given pharmaceutical companies a final warning to correct and update their product records through its e-App software, after the deadline for online verification expired.

The move aims to improve the accuracy of medicine records and strengthen monitoring of pharmaceutical products across Pakistan. According to DRAP, the deadline for pharmaceutical companies to verify and update their product information online has now passed.

Companies that still need to correct or update their records will now have to contact DRAP's Management Information System (MIS) Division. They will need to submit a formal application explaining the changes they want to make.

DRAP said companies must also provide evidence to support their requested changes. Relevant documents must be attached to the application so the authority can check whether the information is accurate and valid. The MIS Division will accept applications for record corrections until Sept. 15.

The authority will review the supporting documents before making any changes to a company's product records. This process is intended to ensure that only verified and accurate information is added to the system. The e-App software is part of DRAP's wider efforts to improve the regulation of pharmaceutical products in Pakistan.

The system was introduced to help the authority monitor medicines more effectively and reduce the registration and circulation of fake and illegal drugs. Accurate product information is important for regulators because it helps them track medicines and maintain updated records of pharmaceutical products. It can also support efforts to identify products that do not meet regulatory requirements.

Pharmaceutical firms are therefore being urged to review their records and provide all necessary documents when requesting corrections. The development highlights DRAP's continued focus on improving digital recordkeeping and strengthening oversight of Pakistan's pharmaceutical sector.