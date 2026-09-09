England 156-4 after Pakistan dismissed for 133 in third Test

Pakistan’s innings lasted fewer than 40 overs for the third time in five innings on its tour of England.

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan was bowled out for 133 in its first innings before England reached 156-4 at stumps on the opening day of the third and final test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

England won the toss and elected to field, retaining the same XI that played at Headingley and Lord’s. Pakistan made four changes, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, opener Imam-ul-Haq, fast bowler Khurram Shahzad and spinner Ali Usman left out.

Opener Saim Ayub returned to the test side for the first time since January 2025, while wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori, all-rounder Imran Randhawa and fast bowler Razaullah made their test debuts.

Pakistan made a disastrous start, with Ayub dismissed for a duck in the third over after facing 10 deliveries. The wickets continued to fall rapidly, with Pakistan losing seven wickets by the lunch interval.

Saud Shakeel provided the main resistance, scoring 43 off 47 balls with nine boundaries. He was dropped on seven in the 14th over when Ben Duckett missed a chance at slip off Gus Atkinson.

The first seven Pakistan batters failed to reach double figures. Razaullah scored 11 and Mohammad Abbas added 21, but Pakistan was dismissed for 133 in 33.5 overs.

Josh Tongue was England’s leading bowler with 4-42, while Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer took three wickets each. Robinson reached 100 test wickets when he dismissed Ayub, becoming the latest milestone in the 32-year-old Sussex fast bowler’s 24th test.

Pakistan’s innings lasted fewer than 40 overs for the third time in five innings on its tour of England.

England then made a strong start in reply, finishing the day on 156-4 from 39 overs and taking a 23-run first-innings lead.

Opener Emilio Gay top-scored with 60, while Pakistan debutant Razaullah claimed two wickets.

England leads the three-match series 2-0 after victories at Headingley and Lord’s.