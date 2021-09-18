2021-22 Scorecard of HBO: which shows are canceled? which are renewed?

With so many networks and streaming providers, it’s understandable if you can’t keep track of which programs have been renewed or terminated. In the realm of television, there’s a lot going on. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 only to the confusion, with previously renewed shows being canceled due to production delays, or series scheduled to return in 2020 being postponed until who knows when.

The scorecard for the 2021-22 season of HBO is below, which includes a list of shows that have been renewed, canceled, or are still awaiting news on their fate for the coming season.

100 Foot Wave: Renewed for Season 2

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Renewed for Season 3

Avenue 5: Renewed for Season 2

Barry: Renewed for Season 3

Betty: Canceled after two seasons

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Renewed for Season 11

Euphoria: Renewed for Season 2

Gentleman Jack: Renewed for Season 2

High Maintenance: Canceled after four seasons

His Dark Materials: Renewed for Season 3, which will be it’s last

How to With John Wilson: Renewed for Season2

In Treatment: Revived for Season 4

Industry: Renewed for Season 2

Insecure: Renewed for Season 5, which will be it’s last

Last Week Tonight: Renewed for Seasons 8, 9, and 10

Los Espookys: Renewed for Season 2

Lovecraft Country: Canceled after one season

My Brilliant Friend: Renewed for Season 3

Perry Mason: Renewed for Season 2

Painting with John: Renewed for Season 2

Random Acts of Flyness: Renewed for Season 2

Real Time with Bill Maher: Renewed through 2022

The Righteous Gemstones: Renewed for Season 2

Room 104: Ended after four seasons

Succession: Renewed for Season 3

The Vow: Renewed for Season 2

We’re Here: Renewed for Season 2

Westworld: Renewed for Season 4

White Lotus: Renewed for Season 2