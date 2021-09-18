Take a look at the whole NBC fall 2021 television schedule

The NBC fall TV schedule for 2021-2022 is out, and it’s chock-full of old classics, sophomore comedy, and some fascinating new dramas.

This year, the network is digging themed blocks. With Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D., the One Chicago franchise is returning on Wednesday evenings.

Grand Crew, a comedy starring Nicole Byer from Nailed It!, and Renée Zellweger’s The Thing About Pam, a limited series based on a real-life murder case and a woman’s odd attempt to thwart the inquiry, are among the new projects coming to NBC later in the season. Both of these shows will premiere in the middle of the season.

Below is NBC’s complete fall lineup, featuring new shows in ALL CAPS. (*Indicates that there are new episodes on Peacock.)

NBC Fall 2021 Monday Night Lineup

8/7c – The Voice (Premieres Sept. 20)

10/9c – ORDINARY JOE (Premieres Sept. 20)

NBC Fall 2021 Tuesday Night Lineup

8/7c – The Voice

9/8c – LA BREA (Premieres Sept. 28)

10/9c – New Amsterdam (Premieres Sept. 21)

NBC Fall 2021 Wednesday Night Lineup

8/7c – Chicago Med* (Premieres Sept. 22)

9/8c – Chicago Fire* (Premieres Sept. 22)

10/9c – Chicago P.D.* (Premieres Sept. 22)

NBC Fall 2021 Thursday Night Lineup

8/7c – The Blacklist* (Premieres Oct. 21)

9/8c – Law & Order: SVU* (Premieres Sept. 23)

10/9c – Law & Order: Organized Crime* (Premieres Sept. 23)

NBC Fall 2021 Friday Night Lineup

8/7c – HOME SWEET HOME (Premieres Oct. 18)

9/8c – Dateline NBC* (Premieres Sept. 24)

NBC Fall 2021 Saturday Night Lineup

9/8c – Dateline Saturday Night Mystery*

10/9c – Saturday Night Live* (encores)

NBC Fall 2021 Sunday Night Lineup

7/6c – Football Night in America

8:20/7:20c – NBC Sunday Night Football

NBC 2021-2022 Midseason Premieres

NBC’s midseason and summer debuts include American Auto, Grand Crew, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, Young Rock, The Thing About Pam, and This Is Us.