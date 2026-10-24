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PM Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in December for key energy talks with Putin Lionel Messi receives Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award for sports Sindh forms JIT, two more committees to probe Mir Raza Ali murder case Global conflicts may push up prices of essential goods, Aurangzeb warns Pakistan stock market sheds over 4,000 points in weekly trading No secret clauses in Makkah defence pact, FO says PM Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in December for key energy talks with Putin Lionel Messi receives Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award for sports Sindh forms JIT, two more committees to probe Mir Raza Ali murder case Global conflicts may push up prices of essential goods, Aurangzeb warns Pakistan stock market sheds over 4,000 points in weekly trading No secret clauses in Makkah defence pact, FO says

Lionel Messi receives Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award for sports

Messi was selected for the award in June. His former club, FC Barcelona, congratulated him on the achievement.

Web Desk October 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

OVIEDO, Spain: Argentine football star Lionel Messi has received the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in Spain, becoming the first footballer to win the prestigious honor as an individual.


Messi was selected for the award in June. His former club, FC Barcelona, congratulated him on the achievement, praising his exceptional talent, performances on and off the pitch, dedication to football and social contributions.


Messi spent 21 years at Barcelona, winning numerous domestic and European trophies before leaving the club in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain. He currently plays for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.


The Argentine captain has won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards and led his national team to victory at the FIFA World Cup.


Established in 1981, the Princess of Asturias Awards are among the most prominent honors in the Spanish-speaking world. They recognize outstanding contributions across various fields, including sports, the arts, science and international cooperation.


The award carries a prize of 50,000 euros.

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