Football's biggest rivals may finally become teammates

Messi is confirmed for Carlos Tevez's farewell match, while Ronaldo's possible appearance has fans waiting for a historic reunion.

Football fans could witness a dream reunion on Dec. 20 as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may play on the same team for the first time at Carlos Tevez's farewell match in Buenos Aires.





Messi has confirmed his appearance at the match, titled "Apache's Last Dance," while Ronaldo has also been invited. However, the Portuguese star has yet to accept the invitation because of his commitments with Saudi club Al-Nassr.





The match will take place at La Bombonera, the famous home stadium of Boca Juniors. Tevez, 42, hopes to bring his former teammates together for one final celebration of his football career.





Tevez played alongside Messi for Argentina and Ronaldo at Manchester United. However, the two superstars have spent most of their careers as rivals, especially during their time at Barcelona and Real Madrid.





Seeing them play together would be a rare moment for football fans around the world.





Tevez retired in 2022 after ending his career at Boca Juniors, the club where he began his professional journey. Several other football legends are also expected to take part, including Gianluigi Buffon, Juan Roman Riquelme, Rio Ferdinand, Sergio Aguero, Martin Palermo and Gabriel Batistuta.





Roberto Mancini and Carlos Bianchi will manage the two teams.





Messi's appearance is confirmed, but fans will have to wait to see whether Ronaldo accepts the invitation and makes this dream reunion happen.