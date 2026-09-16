Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match

Argentina plans to honor its legendary captain during the Oct. 6 friendly against Benin in Buenos Aires.

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi may be getting one last chance to say goodbye. The Argentina captain was named Tuesday in the national team’s 28-man squad for upcoming home friendlies, with the Oct. 6 clash against Benin set to become a farewell night for the 39-year-old superstar after more than two decades in Argentina colors.

Messi recently announced his retirement from international soccer following a glittering 21-year career that included Argentina’s long-awaited 2022 World Cup triumph. His possible return for the farewell match has now given fans another chance to see their captain on the pitch at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Monumental.

Argentine Football Association President Claudio Tapia said Messi accepted the invitation after speaking with coach Lionel Scaloni.

“After a conversation with senior national team coach Lionel Scaloni, we decided to invite the best player in the world our icon, our captain Lionel Messi so that he can have the farewell he deserves on October 6,” Tapia said on social media.

Tapia also invited members of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad and their families to attend the match, describing it as Messi’s “last tango.”

Argentina will begin its latest series of home friendlies against Bolivia on Sept. 30 at the Mario Kempes Stadium in Córdoba.

The team will then face Burkina Faso on Oct. 3 before meeting Benin on Oct. 6 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

The Bolivia match will be played at 50% capacity as part of FIFA sanctions linked to incidents during the World Cup.

Messi’s inclusion in the squad has sparked anticipation over whether he will make one final appearance for Argentina. His participation had not been publicly confirmed by Messi himself.

The forward made his senior Argentina debut in 2005 and went on to win the 2021 Copa América and 2022 World Cup, ending years of major-tournament heartbreak with the national team.

Argentina will also be without three players serving FIFA suspensions following an altercation after the World Cup final against Spain.

Leandro Paredes received a 10-match suspension, Nahuel Molina was banned for seven matches and Thiago Almada received a one-match ban.

Scaloni’s future is another storyline surrounding the team, with his contract set to expire in December. The coach had previously hinted that he could consider his future after Argentina’s 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final.