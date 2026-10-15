Mbappe, Haaland break two of Messi’s Champions League records

Mbappe became the youngest player to make 100 appearances in the competition, reaching the milestone at 27 years .

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland broke two different records held by Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe became the youngest player to make 100 appearances in the competition, reaching the milestone at 27 years and 298 days during Real Madrid’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Roma.

Messi had previously held the record, having made his 100th Champions League appearance at 28 years and 84 days. Coincidentally, the Argentine great also reached the milestone against Roma.

Mbappe scored for Real Madrid in the match, taking his Champions League tally to 72 goals and surpassing club legend Raul Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, Haaland set a new record for the fewest matches needed to score 60 Champions League goals, surpassing Messi’s previous mark.

Messi reached 60 goals in 80 appearances, while Haaland achieved the feat in just 60 matches, also becoming the youngest player to reach the milestone.

Haaland added two more goals against Paris Saint-Germain, taking his total to 61. However, Manchester City suffered a 4-2 defeat in the match.