A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 122,300 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 104,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 96,066 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 112,108.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold market and Sarafa Markets.

GOLD PURITY RATE 24K Gold per Tola Rs 122,300 22K Gold per Tola Rs 112,108 21K Gold per Tola Rs 107,013 18K Gold per Tola Rs 91,725 24K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 104,800 22K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 96,066 21K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 91,700 18K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 78,600 24K Gold per Gram Rs 10,480 22K Gold per Gram Rs 9,607 21K Gold per Gram Rs 9,170 18K Gold per Gram Rs 7,860 24K Gold per Ounce Rs 297,100 22K Gold per Ounce Rs 272,340 21K Gold per Ounce Rs 259,963 18K Gold per Ounce Rs 222,825

Gold Rate today in Karachi gold market is PKR 104,800 of 10 Grams. Gold is always considered as a precious and most valuable metal among different metals thereby, its significance and importance can’t be neglected. In Pakistan, Gold is widely used for different purposes such as gold jewellery. Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2021 for 24k per tola is Rs. 122,300, as per Saraf Jewelers Association. The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

International Gold Rates 15 Feb, 2022

GOLD PURITY RATE 24K Gold per 1 Tola $12,173 22K Gold per 1 Tola $11,159 21K Gold per 1 Tola $10,652 18K Gold per 1 Tola $9,130 24K Gold per 10 Gram $12,173 22K Gold per 10 Gram $11,159 21K Gold per 10 Gram $10,652 18K Gold per 10 Gram $9,130 24K Gold per 1 Gram $12,173 22K Gold per 1 Gram $11,159 21K Gold per 1 Gram $10,652 18K Gold per 1 Gram $9,130 24K Gold per 1 Ounce $12,173 22K Gold per 1 Ounce $11,159 21K Gold per 1 Ounce $10,652 18K Gold per 1 Ounce $9,130

Gold Price in Pakistan When talking about gold, the word is symbolic to something that is pure, exquisite, and expensive. There is a reason that this precious metal is mined, circulated, and possessed for several years. However, in the last few years, the gold rate in Pakistan has significantly increased. In 2020, the gold prices highly increased due to the uncertain financial condition and other economic issues. When we look at the gold price in Pakistan 2021, the per tola rate is higher than the gold rate in Pakistan 2020. When talking about the gold price, it is determined in London Bullion Market. The value of the Pakistan Rupee is much less than the Dollar, Euro, or Pound Sterling. It is the reason that gold prices in Pakistan are much higher compared to other countries Although, there are different metals that are considered precious but, gold has a significant value among them and is regarded as a great investment option. The most famous gold commodities are in Canada, Peru, China, United States, Russia, Australia, and South Africa. In terms of usage, a typical man loads up on gold to keep as a venture, to back him up in terms of monetary mishap or just to get benefit on it on the off chance that he chooses to acquire money from it. Speculators then again buy gold in mass by means of agreements to gain a great deal of cash. Gold is also accessible in bars and coins. What is Gold Price Today? Gold Price of 24K 10 Grams is Rs. 104,800 as latest updated price on 15 Feb, 2022

Gold Rates Citywise List

