Today Gold Rates in Pakistan
A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 122,300 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 104,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 96,066 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 112,108.
Important note: The gold price in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold market and Sarafa Markets.
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|24K Gold per Tola
|Rs 122,300
|22K Gold per Tola
|Rs 112,108
|21K Gold per Tola
|Rs 107,013
|18K Gold per Tola
|Rs 91,725
|24K Gold per 10 Gram
|Rs 104,800
|22K Gold per 10 Gram
|Rs 96,066
|21K Gold per 10 Gram
|Rs 91,700
|18K Gold per 10 Gram
|Rs 78,600
|24K Gold per Gram
|Rs 10,480
|22K Gold per Gram
|Rs 9,607
|21K Gold per Gram
|Rs 9,170
|18K Gold per Gram
|Rs 7,860
|24K Gold per Ounce
|Rs 297,100
|22K Gold per Ounce
|Rs 272,340
|21K Gold per Ounce
|Rs 259,963
|18K Gold per Ounce
|Rs 222,825
Gold Rate today in Karachi gold market is PKR 104,800 of 10 Grams. Gold is always considered as a precious and most valuable metal among different metals thereby, its significance and importance can’t be neglected. In Pakistan, Gold is widely used for different purposes such as gold jewellery. Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2021 for 24k per tola is Rs. 122,300, as per Saraf Jewelers Association. The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.
International Gold Rates 15 Feb, 2022
find the international rates of gold today (15 Feb, 2022) in Dollars
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|24K Gold per 1 Tola
|$12,173
|22K Gold per 1 Tola
|$11,159
|21K Gold per 1 Tola
|$10,652
|18K Gold per 1 Tola
|$9,130
|24K Gold per 10 Gram
|$12,173
|22K Gold per 10 Gram
|$11,159
|21K Gold per 10 Gram
|$10,652
|18K Gold per 10 Gram
|$9,130
|24K Gold per 1 Gram
|$12,173
|22K Gold per 1 Gram
|$11,159
|21K Gold per 1 Gram
|$10,652
|18K Gold per 1 Gram
|$9,130
|24K Gold per 1 Ounce
|$12,173
|22K Gold per 1 Ounce
|$11,159
|21K Gold per 1 Ounce
|$10,652
|18K Gold per 1 Ounce
|$9,130
Gold Price in Pakistan
When talking about gold, the word is symbolic to something that is pure, exquisite, and expensive. There is a reason that this precious metal is mined, circulated, and possessed for several years. However, in the last few years, the gold rate in Pakistan has significantly increased.
In 2020, the gold prices highly increased due to the uncertain financial condition and other economic issues. When we look at the gold price in Pakistan 2021, the per tola rate is higher than the gold rate in Pakistan 2020.
When talking about the gold price, it is determined in London Bullion Market. The value of the Pakistan Rupee is much less than the Dollar, Euro, or Pound Sterling. It is the reason that gold prices in Pakistan are much higher compared to other countries
Although, there are different metals that are considered precious but, gold has a significant value among them and is regarded as a great investment option. The most famous gold commodities are in Canada, Peru, China, United States, Russia, Australia, and South Africa.
In terms of usage, a typical man loads up on gold to keep as a venture, to back him up in terms of monetary mishap or just to get benefit on it on the off chance that he chooses to acquire money from it. Speculators then again buy gold in mass by means of agreements to gain a great deal of cash. Gold is also accessible in bars and coins.
What is Gold Price Today?
Gold Price of 24K 10 Grams is Rs. 104,800 as latest updated price on 15 Feb, 2022
Gold Rates Citywise List
Find the citywise gold rates in Pakistan
|Currency Rates Today
|CURRENCY
|BUYING
|SELLING
|USD-DD TO PKR
|176.5
|178.2
|USD-TT TO PKR
|176.5
|178.2
|AUD TO PKR
|123.0
|124.5
|BHD TO PKR
|387.0
|388.8
|CAD TO PKR
|238.5
|240.5
|CNY TO PKR
|23.6
|24.0
|DKK TO PKR
|23.6
|23.9
|EUR TO PKR
|199.0
|201.0
|HKD TO PKR
|17.0
|17.2
|INR TO PKR
|2.0
|2.1