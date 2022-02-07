Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

07th Feb, 2022. 12:16 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Japan to quickly raise daily booster shots to 1 mln as Omicron runs rampant

Xinhua Xinhua

07th Feb, 2022. 12:16 pm
japan

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday said he has put into action plans to rapidly increase the number of COVID-19 booster shots available to combat the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus that is wreaking havoc on the country.

At a lower house budget meeting on Monday, Kishida said he has informed his ministers to quickly increase the number of booster shots being administered to 1 million per day.

“By setting a clear goal, the government as a whole will work to deliver shots to those who hope to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” Kishida told the parliamentary session.

The Japanese premier told the budget committee that the booster shots, or the third shots, will be paramount in mitigating the severity of symptoms in affected patients and thus helping to alleviate the strain on the medical system.

Kishida said before the parliamentary session that he had instructed Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto and other relevant ministers to achieve the target of 1 million shots per day at the very earliest juncture.

He said he has told his ministers to urge local governments to expedite the distribution of vaccination coupons to the public and to set up more vaccination centers.

He also said that businesses that were capable of vaccinating their staff with their own qualified doctors in-house should do so.

The Japanese leader added that vaccinating frontline workers such as police officers and firefighters should be prioritized so key services  can remain unaffected. Teachers and nursery school staff should also be vaccinated as a matter of urgency, he added.

Kishida’s push for the country to once again step up its vaccination campaign comes as out of Japan’s population of 125 million people, only 4.8 percent have received their booster shots as of late last week.

As the world’s third-largest economy, Japan is flagging a long way behind other advanced nations, despite the Omicron variant here having run rampant for a long while.

Read more: Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center to speed up boosters

In Britain, France and Germany, for example, more than 50 percent of their populations have already received their third jabs.

Time is of the essence for Japan, which has been recording daily nationwide infections upwards of 100,000 recently, with Saturday’s figure hitting 102,371.

In Tokyo, cases are also worryingly high, with the metropolitan government reporting 21,122 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, marking the second-highest daily tally on record.

Mass vaccination centers that have been reopened in Tokyo last week and in Osaka on Monday, and are being operated by the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) are administering vaccinations at a rate well-below capacity, with Kishida saying the number of jabs per day will be increased.

The mass vaccination centers will offer jabs to people aged 18 or older through July 31, the government has said.  Enditem

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Beijing reports 3 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - Beijing reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday,...
2 hours ago
Malaysia reports 10,089 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 10,089 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
2 hours ago
S. Korea reports 35,286 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 35,286 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
2 hours ago
New Zealand reports 188 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 188 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
3 hours ago
Honduran president tests positive for COVID-19

TEGUCIGALPA - Honduran President Xiomara Castro tweeted on Sunday that she has...
3 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 45 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Sunday recorded 45 locally transmitted COVID-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
4 mins ago
RFAK pays heartfelt tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar: ‘No one will ever be like Lata Ji’

Iconic singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is deeply saddened after the sad...
26 mins ago
Asha Bhosle shares throwback picture with her Didi

Singer Asha Bhosle shared a throwback picture with her legendary late sister...
Many PML-N leaders to revolt against Sharifs’ dictatorial mindset, Fawad predicts
31 mins ago
Many PML-N leaders to revolt against Sharifs’ dictatorial mindset, Fawad predicts

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday predicted...
37 mins ago
SHC seeks reply over closure of Burns Road

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought a reply from the Sindh...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600