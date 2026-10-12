Rabies death toll in Sindh rises to 38 after Tharparkar man dies

The deceased, identified as Nematullah, was a resident of Nohriyo village in Diplo tehsil of Tharparkar districtRabies death

KARACHI: A 38-year-old man from Tharparkar district has died of rabies at Indus Hospital in Karachi, bringing the death toll from the disease in Sindh to 38 this year, hospital officials said Monday.

The deceased, identified as Nematullah, was a resident of Nohriyo village in Diplo tehsil of Tharparkar district. He was bitten by a dog about two and a half months ago, according to an Indus Hospital spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Nematullah received four doses of rabies vaccine at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Diplo between July 25 and Aug. 8. He was admitted to Indus Hospital in Karachi on Oct. 7 after developing symptoms of rabies.

Hospital officials said the initial treatment had not included proper cleaning of the wound.

Of the 38 rabies-related deaths reported in Sindh this year, 29 occurred at Indus Hospital in Karachi, one at Indus Hospital in Badin and eight at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, according to the report.

More than 15,000 people who had been bitten by dogs were brought to Indus Hospital in Karachi this year, highlighting the continuing burden of dog bites and the need for timely and appropriate treatment.