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Sindh reports two more rabies deaths, toll reaches 37

The children died at Indus Hospital Karachi after developing rabies, according to hospital authorities.

Web Desk October 01, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Two more children have died of rabies in Sindh, taking the province's reported death toll from the disease to 37, hospital officials said Thursday.

The children died at Indus Hospital Karachi after developing rabies, according to hospital authorities.

The victims were identified as 6-year-old Abia, daughter of Nauman, from Airport Road, Latifabad, Hyderabad district, and 4-year-old Waqar, son of Sultan, from Razi Khan village in Dadu district.

Hospital officials said neither child had received a rabies vaccination after being bitten by a dog.

According to hospital data, 28 people have died of rabies at Indus Hospital Karachi so far, while one death has been reported at Indus Hospital Badin and eight at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi.

More than 14,000 dog-bite cases have been reported at Indus Hospital Karachi, while JPMC and Civil Hospital Karachi have each recorded around 11,000 dog-bite cases, according to officials.

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