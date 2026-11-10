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ICCI pledges jobs and training for persons with disabilities Sri Lanka reach 114-3 after Pakistan declare at 434 in Pindi Test Armed robbers target female medical students in Karachi Eight Pakistanis receive Diana Award for community work Oil prices slip as Trump says military action against Iran not needed Trump questions poll accuracy after Democrats secure Congress US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan ICCI pledges jobs and training for persons with disabilities Sri Lanka reach 114-3 after Pakistan declare at 434 in Pindi Test Armed robbers target female medical students in Karachi Eight Pakistanis receive Diana Award for community work Oil prices slip as Trump says military action against Iran not needed Trump questions poll accuracy after Democrats secure Congress US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Armed robbers target female medical students in Karachi

According to the footage, the two suspects arrived on a motorcycle while the students were waiting for a bus early in the morning.

Web Desk November 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
CCTV captures robbery targeting university students in Karachi

KARACHI: Two armed motorcycle riders robbed female medical university students waiting for a bus on Abul Hasan Isphani Road in Karachi, with CCTV footage of the incident emerging.


According to the footage, the two suspects arrived on a motorcycle while the students were waiting for a bus early in the morning. One of the robbers snatched a student's purse, while two others ran away to save themselves.



During the robbery, one student risked her life by running across the road to escape the suspects.


The robbers fled the scene after committing the crime.


Police said none of the affected students had contacted them to report the incident. However, they have launched a search for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

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