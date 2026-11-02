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'Meer-e-Karwan Tum Ho' conference highlights climate challenges

Held under the theme “The Cost of Tomorrow,” the conference aimed to encourage young people to understand environmental challenges.

Web Desk November 02, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) organised its third youth conference, “Meer-e-Karwan Tum Ho,” at its Korangi campus in Karachi, bringing together more than 200 students from over 50 partner schools to promote climate change awareness, sustainability and social responsibility.


Held under the theme “The Cost of Tomorrow,” the conference aimed to encourage young people to understand environmental challenges, conserve natural resources and contribute to building a sustainable future.


The event featured Photo Voice and poster competitions, providing students with opportunities to highlight climate change issues through creative expression.


Students aged 15 to 25 participated in the Photo Voice competition, in which Kanza Rais secured first position. Maria Aqeel won the poster competition, organised for children aged 8 to 16.


Another major activity, titled “I Am a Hero,” brought students together in 10 groups to demonstrate their creativity, teamwork, leadership and problem-solving skills. Three groups were declared winners at the conclusion of the activity.


IHHN President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdul Bari Khan attended the conference as chief guest and addressed the participants.


He emphasised the importance of nurturing young people's potential, promoting social responsibility and encouraging them to play an active role in improving society.


The network has been promoting youth engagement and community service through its Indus Yaqeen programme, launched in 2021 to provide young people with opportunities to participate in humanitarian and community development activities.


Building on the initiative, IHHN launched “Meer-e-Karwan Tum Ho” in 2023 to nurture young talent, develop leadership skills and encourage meaningful participation in society.


Established in 2007, Indus Hospital & Health Network aims to provide free, quality health care to deserving patients without discrimination. Alongside its medical services, the organisation continues to undertake initiatives promoting social service and community responsibility among young people.


The conference concluded with the distribution of certificates and shields among participants and competition winners.


Through such initiatives, IHHN aims to empower young people, strengthen their leadership abilities and foster a culture of community service and social responsibility.

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