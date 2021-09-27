Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 kills one, injures seven in Greece
ATHENS: At least one person died and seven others were injured when a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Greece’s Crete Island on Monday, according to local media.
The death was reported of a worker who was trapped in a local church, while seven other individuals suffered minor injuries, reported Greek national news agency AMNA, adding that buildings and the water supply system have sustained significant damage.
The tremor’s epicentre was located at a 10 km depth, some 25 km south of the city of Heraklion, the capital of Crete Island, while aftershocks up to magnitude 4.3 have followed, according to the Geodynamics Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.
