Jordan denies it lost contacts with diplomats in Kazakhstan

AMMAN, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) — Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday announced the falsehood of reports circulated by several news outlets regarding losing communication with one of the diplomats at the Jordanian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

The foreign ministry spokesperson Haitham Abu Al-Foul confirmed that the ministry was following up on the developments taking place in Kazakhstan.

The ministry was able to contact the embassy staff and Jordanian expatriates in Kazakhstan through various means of communication, the ministry said in the statement.

He added that international telephone communications are experiencing interruptions due to the current condition that Kazakhstan is going through.

The spokesperson expressed his astonishment at the circulation of misleading information, calling on the media to verify the accuracy and ensure the credibility of information before it was published.