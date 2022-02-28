Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

28th Feb, 2022. 11:29 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

AU ‘disturbed’ by alleged mistreatment of Africans in Ukraine

AFP News Agency

28th Feb, 2022. 11:29 pm
AU 'disturbed' by alleged mistreatment of Africans in Ukraine

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

NAIROBI, Feb 28, 2022 (AFP) – African Union leaders voiced concern Monday at reports of mistreatment of Africans caught up in the Ukraine conflict and said such conduct would be “shockingly racist”.

Governments on the continent are scrambling to help their citizens who are among the hundreds of thousands of people trying to flee into Poland and other countries neighbouring Ukraine.

But the current chair of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall, and African Union Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat said they were “particularly disturbed by reports that African citizens on the Ukrainian side of the border are being refused the right to cross the border to safety”.

“Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach international law,” they said in a statement.

“In this regard, the chairpersons urge all countries to respect international law and show the same empathy and support to all people fleeing war notwithstanding their racial identity.”

They said that all people should enjoy the same rights to cross to safety whatever their nationality or racial identity, while commending efforts by African Union member states in trying to help their nationals in Ukraine to reach safety.

Read More

2 hours ago
US boycotts Russia football games over Ukraine invasion

NEW YORK, Feb 28, 2022 (AFP) - The United States joined the list...
3 hours ago
U.S. abuse of force, sanctions violates human rights in other countries: report

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The United States abused force and sanctions,...
3 hours ago
International flights to remain suspended in India until further orders

NEW DELHI, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Commercial international flights to and from...
3 hours ago
New Zealand opens borders with tears, hugs

WELLINGTON, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand officially opened its borders on...
4 hours ago
Prince Charles attacks Vladimir Putin just days before their scheduled meeting

Back in 2014, Prince Charles sparked a major diplomatic row with Russian...
4 hours ago
French player Merakle wins Uganda International Badminton Open

KAMPALA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- French player Arnaud Merkle became the Uganda...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Italy prepares for Russia gas shortage, eyes Algeria boost
9 mins ago
Italy prepares for Russia gas shortage, eyes Algeria boost

MILAN, Feb 28, 2022 (AFP) - Italy's government approved measures Monday to alleviate...
Deepika Padukone makes a startling disclosure about worst implant advice 
10 mins ago
Deepika Padukone makes a startling disclosure about worst implant advice 

Deepika Padukone's Bollywood career began with Om Shanti Om, and there was...
Ghana Ali’s new photo makes round on social media
24 mins ago
Ghana Ali’s new photo makes round on social media

Ghana Ali Raza is a Pakistani actress. Ghana Ali, who has been...
NASA exploring ways to keep ISS afloat without
30 mins ago
NASA exploring ways to keep ISS afloat without

WASHINGTON, Feb 28, 2022 (AFP) - NASA is exploring ways to keep the International Space...
Adsence Ad 300X600