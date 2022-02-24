Egypt, GCC sign MoU on political consultations mechanism

CAIRO, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Al-Hajraf signed Thursday a memo of understanding on the mechanism of political consultations between the two sides, Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez tweeted.

Earlier, Shoukry and Al-Hajraf discussed means of boosting relations between Egypt and the Gulf countries, as well as tackling a number of important regional and international issues, Hafez added.

In December 2021, Egypt and the GCC launched for the first time the Political Consultation Mechanism, when Al-Hajraf said that “Egypt-Gulf relations are pillars for regional security and stability.”