Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Feb, 2022. 11:46 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Russia’s parliament ratifies friendship treaties with 2 “independent republics” in east Ukraine’s Donbass

Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Feb, 2022. 11:46 pm
Russia's parliament ratifies friendship treaties with 2 "independent republics" in east Ukraine's Donbass

Google

MOSCOW, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) — Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ratified the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with “the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR)” and “the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)” during a plenary session on Tuesday.

Under the two treaties, Russia will foster closer cooperation with the “republics” when it comes to “strengthening peace,” “enhancing security,” and coordinating efforts aimed at settling regional conflicts.

The agreements with both “republics” are concluded for a period of 10 years, and will be automatically renewed for successive periods of five years, unless either party decides not to do so.

Russian President Vladimir Putin inked the treaties on Monday, together with the heads of the LPR and DPR.

The president also signed two decrees recognizing the LPR and the DPR as independent and sovereign states on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Tuesday that Kiev has been urging the international community to hold emergency talks over Russia’s decision on the status of Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

“The latest actions of the Russian Federation are a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state. Russia is solely responsible for the consequences of such decisions,” Zelensky said in a video address to the nation published on Facebook.

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Taiwan export orders from the mainland, Hong Kong up 8.9 pct in January

TAIPEI, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan companies received orders from the mainland...
6 hours ago
Earthquake strikes in Birmingham

Birmingham - The British Geological Survey (BGS) reported a 2.8 magnitude earthquake...
7 hours ago
Thousands affected as quake hits Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY - A 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck western Guatemala early Wednesday...
7 hours ago
Israel discovers 1,500-year-old marble church pillar

JERUSALEM - An ancient marble pillar, dated at about 1,500 years old,...
7 hours ago
China, Russia arming Myanmar junta: UN rights expert

GENEVA - UN Security Council members China and Russia, as well as...
8 hours ago
19 people die of leptospirosis in Fiji

SUVA - Fiji reported on Tuesday five more deaths from leptospirosis, bringing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

haris rauf
3 mins ago
Haris Rauf receives warning from match referee for on-field misconduct

Haris Rauf, the star pacer for Lahore Qalandar, slapped his partner Kamran...
Female representation on boards of FTSE 100 companies close to 40 pct: report
24 mins ago
Female representation on boards of FTSE 100 companies close to 40 pct: report

LONDON, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The number of women represented on the...
Pregnant Woman
41 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Pregnant Woman Flaunts Baby Bump, Dances to Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Dholida

Viral Video : Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, is generating a lot...
56 mins ago
Wife of Dr Asim set to be named as Executive Director of Sindh Higher Education Commission

KARACHI: Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) will conduct an interview on the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600