Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 10:40 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Who is St Javelin? How Did She Become the Face of Ukraine’s Resistance During the War With Russia?

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 10:40 pm
St Javelin

Who is St Javelin? How Did She Become the Face of Ukraine’s Resistance During the War With Russia?

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

On social media, a photo of a saint holding a Javelin, an anti-tank missile launcher, has gone viral. As Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, the photo, dubbed ‘St Javelin,’ has become a symbol of the country’s resistance.

St Javelin, a website dedicated to raising funds for Ukraine, has been launched. The website sells the icon-emblazoned clothing, flags, and stickers.

Javelin is a single-person anti-tank guided munition. The Javelin was designed by US defence firms in the late 1980s and weighs about 50 pounds. Javelin can be fired from the soldier without the use of a millie launcher. According to reports, the Ukrainian defence relies heavily on the Javelin to counter the Russian troops’ all-out assault.

Once launched, the missile can travel up to 490 feet into the air before crashing down on the target in a curveball shot. Because the javelin is a shoot-and-scoot weapon, soldiers can run after firing the shot.

According to reports, Ukraine did not have Javelin for long and purchased it for the first time from the United States in 2018.

In the midst of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Estonia have sent these Javelin missiles.

Aside from the Javelin, Ukraine has next-generation light anti-tank weapons, stringer missiles, Bayraktar TB2 drones, 152mm artillery ammunition, and other weapons.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
World Record: An Iraqi man balances 18 eggs on back of his hand

According to Guinness, Ibrahim Sadeq took on the record in Nasiriyha, Iraq,...
3 hours ago
Watch: A shipwreck from the 1800s washes up on a beach

A 1800s shipwreck washed up on the beach of a North Carolina...
3 hours ago
Netizens Stunned: A man performs a magic trick with a sugar sachet

In viral online video, a man can be seen performing a magic...
3 hours ago
I'm 46 years old and have successfully reversed my forehead wrinkles without the use of Botox

A woman claims that she was able to reverse the ageing process...
3 hours ago
I found my iPhone ten years after it went missing … my husband heard weird noises coming from our toilet

Nothing beats discovering something you thought you'd misplaced. We've all felt that...
3 hours ago
Netizens impressed: little boy is an expert at identifying spices and pulses

A video of a young boy correctly identifying various spices and pulses...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

John Mulaney
5 mins ago
John Mulaney Hosts ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Pays Tribute to Ukraine

John Mulaney began his fifth season as host of Saturday Night Live...
Deepika Padukone
6 mins ago
Deepika Padukone opens up about best advice she got from SRK

Deepika Padukone is the definition of perfection and intelligence. The actress has...
Auto Club Speedway
12 mins ago
Auto Club Speedway : NASCAR at Fontana 2022: Streaming Schedule Start Time, lineup

Auto Club Speedway : For the first time since 2020, the NASCAR...
OPPO A16
20 mins ago
OPPO A16 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A16 costs Rs. 23,999. The retail price of...
Adsence Ad 300X600