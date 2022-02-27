Who is St Javelin? How Did She Become the Face of Ukraine’s Resistance During the War With Russia?

On social media, a photo of a saint holding a Javelin, an anti-tank missile launcher, has gone viral. As Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, the photo, dubbed ‘St Javelin,’ has become a symbol of the country’s resistance.

St Javelin, a website dedicated to raising funds for Ukraine, has been launched. The website sells the icon-emblazoned clothing, flags, and stickers.

Javelin is a single-person anti-tank guided munition. The Javelin was designed by US defence firms in the late 1980s and weighs about 50 pounds. Javelin can be fired from the soldier without the use of a millie launcher. According to reports, the Ukrainian defence relies heavily on the Javelin to counter the Russian troops’ all-out assault.

Once launched, the missile can travel up to 490 feet into the air before crashing down on the target in a curveball shot. Because the javelin is a shoot-and-scoot weapon, soldiers can run after firing the shot.

According to reports, Ukraine did not have Javelin for long and purchased it for the first time from the United States in 2018.

In the midst of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Estonia have sent these Javelin missiles.

Aside from the Javelin, Ukraine has next-generation light anti-tank weapons, stringer missiles, Bayraktar TB2 drones, 152mm artillery ammunition, and other weapons.