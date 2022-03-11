Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 10:21 pm
Russia’s shambolic invasion of Ukraine has claimed the life of a THIRD general, as 11 commanders have been killed.

Russia

With the death of a third general in his invasion of Ukraine, VLADIMIR PUTIN has now lost 11 military commanders.

They are among the 12,500 Russian troops killed by Ukraine, as the sputtering campaign continues to take its toll on Moscow’s forces.

When he ordered the invasion two weeks ago, the Russian tyrant expected a quick victory, but his forces have become bogged down and are now regularly hitting civilians.

Major General Andrei Kolesnikov of Ukraine’s 29th Combined Arms Army is the latest senior commander to die, according to the country’s defence ministry.

Colonel Andrei Zakharov was killed in a Ukrainian ambush near Kyiv, and his death comes on the heels of Colonel Andrei Zakharov’s.

Another general, Vitaly Gerasimov, was killed in fighting outside Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city.

Major General Gerasimov received a medal for “capturing” the disputed province of Crimea in 2014, as well as medals for his leadership in Syria and the second Chechen war.

Other top commanders have been killed in recent Ukrainian fighting.

Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Safronov, commander of a Marine brigade, was killed, as were Lieutenant Colonel Denis Glebov and Colonel Konstantin Zizevsky, commanders of air assault troops.

Safronov and Glebov were killed when Ukrainian forces recaptured Chuhuiv, while Zizevsky was killed in Ukraine’s south.

Their deaths follow those of two other Russian generals and other senior Russian commanders.

Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky was killed by a Ukrainian sniper during the battle for Hostomel Airfield, which is located about 30 miles outside of Kyiv.

General Magomed Tushaev was killed when his Chechen special forces column, which included 56 tanks, was destroyed near Hostomel, north of the city.

The Chechen soldiers are known as “hunters,” and each of them was reportedly given a deck of cards containing the names of senior Ukrainian officials whom Moscow wishes to kill.

Warlord Vladimir Zhonga, who led the Sparta Battalion, a Neo-Nazi military unit with Kremlin support, is also among the Russian dead.

The group is responsible for a wave of deadly attacks on Ukrainian troops and has been fighting in the Donbass region since hostilities erupted eight years ago.

Two other senior Russian commanders, who have not been identified, have also been killed in the fighting.

According to Aleksey Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, the failures have now resulted in the dismissal of eight generals, according to Ukrainskaya Pravda.

He also revealed the Russians have switched tactics in the wake of the slaughter of the their troops.

The invasion has also resulted in Russian pilots being shot out of the sky, tanks becoming stuck in massive traffic jams, and videos of soldiers sobbing after surrendering to the Ukrainians.

Officials in the Kremlin are said to have made “apocalyptic” predictions about the Ukrainian conflict, describing the February 24 invasion as a “mistake.”

According to Business Insider, they were “carefully enunciating the word clusterf***” when describing the invasion.

The latest Russian setback was captured on video as a column of Russian tanks was destroyed by a Ukrainian ambush near Kyiv.

