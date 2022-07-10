Russian forces bombard the Donetsk region’s Bakhmut district.

Russian forces bombard the Donetsk region’s Bakhmut district. The Bakhmut district is presently the most hotly contested area in the area, according to a Telegram message by Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

A rocket attack in New York resulted in damage to a store and a home. No one was hurt.

Today, Soledar received two shellings: one at night and one at sunset. A cultural centre and an administration building were destroyed by the nighttime shelling. The evening bombardment caused damage to a five-story building. Today there have been injuries to three town citizens.

A private sector faced criticism in Siversk. Many homes were damaged, but one was completely lost. Another high-rise structure sustained damage. Two persons were killed in the town today, that much is certain.

One person was hurt when the Russians used artillery to shell Vuhledar. In the community of Ocheretyne’s Lastochkyne, another individual was hurt.

Additionally, the neighbourhood in the relative back is attacked. The Cherkaske village was attacked by Grad MLRS. There were no casualties reported. A wheat field in the Illinivka neighbourhood caught fire due to artillery firing.

According to reports, Russian invaders used Uragan rockets to launch an attack on a five-story apartment building in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, on July 9 in the evening. The house’s two entrances were totally demolished. Six persons were pulled from the wreckage and 15 dead bodies were discovered during emergency rescue operations.

