Shafiqa Iqbal Data Engineer from Sadiqabad Hired by Google

Dr. Manisha Ropeta on her role as a DSP for Sindh Police
A development towards religious equality in Pakistan. Dr. Manisha Ropeta is the...
Shafiqa is a native of Sadiqabad and a Punjab University graduate. Shafiqa Iqbal, a Pakistani Wonder Woman, Big Data Engineer at Google, Global Ambassador of Women in Tech, and Top-Rated Seller on Upwork. She is also knowledgeable about cloud computing, backend development, database migrations and development, ETL pipelines, and logical programming, among other things. She created scalable, dispersed solutions for businesses all across the world.
Prior to a LinkedIn message from Google, she had roughly 2.5 years of experience. She was hired from LinkedIn once the interview process began. Shafiqa was participating in open sourced projects like blogging about data engineering while working as a data engineer, which is a booming area.
Shafiqa claims that organisations like Google and Facebook value the work done in open source. She also wanted to be independent, so she chose the sector and progressed through it until she was working for a reputable organisation like Google.
At the age of 24, Shafiqa Iqbal, a data engineer from Sadiqabad who works in Lahore, was employed by Google through Linkedin. She is employed at Google in Warsaw, Poland. Out of the 1300 employees at the Google Office in Warsaw, she is the only one from Pakistan.
