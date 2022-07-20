Zelensky meets with the president of Côte d’Ivoire

The first ever conversations in the history of the two countries relations were held by Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, and Alassane Ouattara, the president of Côte d’Ivoire.

“Held the first talks in the history of bilateral relations with President of Côte d’Ivoire Alassane Ouattara,” Zelensky stated on his Twitter page.

a discussion about UN backing for Ukraine.

Advertisement

The first ever conversations in the history of the two countries’ relations were held by Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, and Alassane Ouattara, the president of Côte d’Ivoire.

“Held the first talks in the history of bilateral relations with President of Côte d’Ivoire Alassane Ouattara,” Zelensky stated on his Twitter page. a discussion about UN backing for Ukraine. The story is told about preventing Russia from artificially causing the world food crisis. He wrote, “Ukraine wants to start a new chapter in its relationship with Africa.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi for helping Ukraine, particularly in giving the status of a candidate for EU membership, as it was reported.

Also Read