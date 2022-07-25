Advertisement
Articles
Zelensky says even Russians acknowledge that Ukraine will triumph

Zelensky

  • Zelensky noted that crucial conversations and key visits by Ukraine’s allies would take place the following week.
  • Along with expressing gratitude to everyone who defends Ukraine, the head of state wished all Ukrainians a prosperous new week.
  • This was said by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address.
Even the Russians acknowledge that Ukraine will triumph, as evidenced by the discussions they have when they call their loved ones.

This was said by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address.

“Even the occupiers admit that we will win. We hear it in their conversations – all the time, in what they tell their loved ones when they contact them. Therefore, we do not slow down and, as every day for five months, we are doing everything to inflict the greatest possible losses on the enemy and to gather as much support as possible for Ukraine,” he said.

Zelensky noted that crucial conversations and key visits by Ukraine’s allies would take place the following week.

“The most significant development is the continued advancement of Ukrainian jobs. Taking the lead in the economy, diplomacy, “added he.

Along with expressing gratitude to everyone who defends Ukraine, the head of state wished all Ukrainians a prosperous new week.

Next Story