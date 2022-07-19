Zelensky says Ukraine still has about 2,600 occupied communities

Articles
Zelensky

  • Around 1,028 Ukrainian villages had been freed of Russian invasion as of July 18, while 2,621 were still under Russian occupation.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, stated in a video speech at the conclusion of day 145 of the formal Russian-Ukrainian conflict, “A “1,028 communities were freed of the occupants as of today.
  • The attackers still have control over an additional 2,621.
Around 1,028 Ukrainian villages had been freed of Russian invasion as of July 18, while 2,621 were still under Russian occupation.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, stated in a video speech at the conclusion of day 145 of the formal Russian-Ukrainian conflict, “A “1,028 communities were freed of the occupants as of today. The attackers still have control over an additional 2,621. And anywhere there are individuals, we must establish informational communication with them all. Whenever possible, “said he.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, following its ongoing military aggression against that country since 2014.

