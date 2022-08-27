Energy costs: The chancellor warns that middle-class families also need assistance with growing costs

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has cautioned that people with middle-class incomes and those with low incomes will probably require government assistance to pay their energy bills this winter.

The average cost will increase to £3,549 per year starting in October as a result of the energy regulator raising the price restriction on home bills by 80% on Friday.

According to him, the Treasury was looking into “all the measures” to assist households.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Mr. Zahawi indicated that even people making £45,000 a year would require assistance.

He continued by stating that the nation was experiencing “a national economic emergency [that] might last for 18 months or two years.”

Although neither has provided specifics, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two candidates who will be named the next prime minister on September 5th, have both offered additional help.

George Eustice, the secretary of the environment, justified the decision to wait for policy pronouncements from both candidates, saying it was reasonable for the winner to “want to look at all of the choices, fully cost” before taking office.

You don’t have much longer to wait, according to both contenders, who have promised to do more, according to Mr. Eustice of BBC Radio Four’s Today program.

“They’ve both made clear that this will be absolutely at the top of their in-tray,” he added.

All homes will receive a £400 rebate on their energy bills from the government, with low-income and vulnerable households receiving an additional £650.

Millions of homes will experience an increase in their yearly bills from the current average of £1,971 as a result of the increase in the energy price cap, which sets the maximum amount of money suppliers may charge consumers per unit of energy.

Regular users of prepayment meters will also experience an increase in their monthly bills to £3,608.

Without government involvement, charities and experts have warned that the growth will have a disastrous effect on households and put lives in danger.

“If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you’re having your energy bills go up by 80% and will probably rise even higher in the New Year – it’s really hard”

“If you’re a pensioner, it’s really hard. So Universal Credit is a really effective way of targeting, but I’m looking at what else we can do to make sure we help those who really need the help.”

