North Korea offers Russia “100,000 volunteers” to attack Ukraine

Igor Korotchenko, a Russian military specialist, stated on state television that North Korea is prepared to send 100,000 soldiers to its partner Russia as military help to support its invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian defence expert said in a live panel discussion on Russian Channel One that “there are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are ready to come and take part in the conflict and North Korean builders are ready to work alongside ours [to repair war damage],” according to the New York Post.

The Russian journalist praised the North Korean soldiers as being “resilient, undemanding, and motivated,” adding that the Kremlin “shouldn’t be timid in embracing the hand presented to us by Kim Jong-un.”

“Let’s give the green light to their volunteer urge,” Mr. Korotchenko remarked, “if North Korean volunteers with their artillery systems, wealth of experience with counter-battery warfare, and big calibre multi-launch rocket systems, built in North Korea, wish to join in the combat.”

He said that both countries have the sovereign right to sign the required treaties and that if North Korea “expresses a desire to meet its international obligation to fight against Ukrainian fascism, we should allow them.”

It is unclear at this time how North Korea has offered Russia military support as that country’s conflict with Ukraine has stretched on for more than five months.

According to the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations, the North Korean armed force is the fourth largest in the world and has around 1.3 million personnel who are actively engaged. In addition, the army has 600,000 reserve soldiers.

To assist reconstruct the pro-Russian Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, the North is reportedly already prepared to send employees there, according to a South Korean article.

