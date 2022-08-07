Zelensky and Michel examine the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP: a response is necessary to Russian nuclear terrorism

  • President of the European Council Charles Michel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 
  According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the pertinent statement on Twitter.
  • The international community must respond more forcefully to Russian nuclear terrorism by imposing sanctions on the country’s nuclear fuel and industry, Zelensky stated.
 President of the European Council Charles Michel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke over the phone about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the pertinent statement on Twitter.

“Had a conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel and informed him of the battlefield’s circumstances, particularly those at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The international community must respond more forcefully to Russian nuclear terrorism by imposing sanctions on the country’s nuclear fuel and industry, Zelensky stated.

Zelensky and Michel also managed the preparations for the Crimea Platform Summit and other events, and they favorably evaluated the beginning of grain shipments by sea.

The macro-financial support package for Ukraine must be unblocked as soon as possible, the president of Ukraine emphasized.

a reminder that Russian forces have recently been actively firing on the Zaporizhzhia NPP plant and the city of Enerhodar. Nuclear security is seriously threatened by enemy assaults.

