Volodymyr Zelensky said any soldier firing on or from the plant would be a “particular target”

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is in Nikopol, Ukraine.

Moscow and Kyiv blamed one other for artillery fire this week.

Volodymyr Zelensky said any soldier firing on or from the plant would be a “particular target” He accused Moscow of using the plant as “nuclear blackmail” March battle saw Russia take the facility.

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is in Nikopol, Ukraine. Despite Russian capture, Ukrainian technicians still operate it. Moscow and Kyiv blamed one other for artillery fire this week. Mr Zelensky said Russia “constantly provoked” by firing on the factory and using it as a platform to shell Nikopol and Marganets.

“Every Russian military commander who shoots at or under the plant is a target for our intelligence, special services, and army,” the president added. “Every day” Russia occupies the plant “increases Europe’s radiation threat,” he said.

Ukraine’s defence intelligence service accused Russia of provoking Kyiv by putting a Pion self-propelled howitzer outside a nearby town and painting a Ukrainian flag on it.

Their warning reiterated the IAEA’s plea to cease “any military operations that risk nuclear security.” UN Secretary General António Guterres warned the plant’s status may “be disastrous.” Vladimir Rogov, a Moscow-installed local authority, stated on Telegram that Ukrainian soldiers were shelling the factory.

Moscow grabbed control of the facility to prevent radioactive leakage during warfare. The ministry’s UN representatives requested an urgent Security Council meeting to address the power facility. Thursday’s meeting is in New York.

