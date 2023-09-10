Pakistan announces new easy visa regime for businessmen

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has unveiled a new, simplified visa system to welcome foreign businesspeople wishing to visit Pakistan.

Following the fifth meeting of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, PM Kakar announced that foreign business visitors could obtain visas based on a single document from their home country or international business organizations.

PM noted that if Pakistan’s business chambers or organizations issue a document to a foreign businessman, they would also be granted easy visas.

He expressed optimism that this streamlined visa process would usher Pakistan into a new era of economic and business development.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jilani highlighted the government’s efforts to address the concerns of foreign investors.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s relationships with both regional and international partners were strengthening in the realms of defense, politics, and economics.

Describing the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a groundbreaking initiative, the caretaker foreign minister likened Pakistan’s trade relations to those of China and the United States.

He also mentioned the growing interest from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in investing in Pakistan and the government’s initiatives to enhance bilateral trade with the European Union (EU) and African nations.