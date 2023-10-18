Israel-Hamas War: Blinken Comforts Palestinian President Over Hospital Blast

Blinken expresses condolences to Palestinian President Abbas for the hospital blast.

He reaffirms U.S. support for the Palestinian people.

The explosion at Al-Ahli Anglican hospital in Gaza City resulted in civilian casualties.

Advertisement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Tuesday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas “to express profound condolences for the civilian lives lost in the explosion at the Al-Ahli Anglican hospital in Gaza City,” according to a readout from State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

“The Secretary expressed continuing U.S. support for the Palestinian people, stressing that Hamas terrorists do not represent Palestinians or their legitimate aspirations for self-determination and equal measures of dignity, freedom, security, and justice,” the readout Wednesday said.

Advertisement Following a prior meeting in Amman, Blinken’s conversation with Abbas occurred before the tragic hospital explosion, which resulted in numerous casualties. Gaza authorities have pointed fingers at Israel for the incident, while the Israel Defense Forces maintain that their intelligence indicates it was a “failed rocket launch” by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. Subsequently, in the aftermath of the blast, Abbas canceled a scheduled meeting with US President Joe Biden. Advertisement Advertisement

In their call Wednesday, Blinken “emphasized that that the United States unequivocally condemns all terrorism and stressed the United States’ firm commitment to upholding the law of war, to include important protections for civilians.”

“The Secretary and the President discussed continuing U.S. efforts to coordinate the provision of urgent, life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, in tandem with partners, and efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading,” the readout said.

Also Read Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Attack on Israeli Tank Hezbollah claims Israeli tank attack responsibility Merkava tank hit on Israel-Lebanon border...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.