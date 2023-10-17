Israel-Hamas War: NGO aiding Palestine pledges $21,000 donation

NGO aiding Palestine pledges $21,000 donation amid Israel-Hamas War.

The pro-Khalistan advocacy group, Sikh for Justice (SFJ), has pledged a donation of $21,000 to assist those affected by the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

This contribution was made through the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, located in Canada’s British Columbia, and was sent to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees.

The Gurdwara’s donation was made in memory of Shaheed Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a former Gurdwara president who played a leading role in the Canadian Khalistan referendum campaign.

Tragically, Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan advocate, was assassinated in Surrey on June 18, 2023, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attributing the killing to the Indian state’s involvement on Canadian soil.

In a public letter addressing the donation to the Palestinian people, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun expressed the solidarity of Sikhs, who have experienced similar hardships and displacements in Punjab under Indian rule.

He called upon the United Nations (UN) to recognize the right to self-determination for both Palestinians and Sikhs.

Pannun emphasized that once Punjab is liberated from Indian occupation, Sikh principles will ensure that no one in the world suffers from hunger. Sikh values stand for aiding those facing oppression and injustice at the hands of occupiers.

SFJ has also designated October 21 as a protest day named “Canada to Palestine, Shutdown Indian Terror Houses.”

They have called for protests outside various Indian missions in Canada, the US, and Europe, alleging that these missions are used to surveil, target, and harm Sikhs, and therefore should be closed down.

The Canadian government has accused Indian missions in Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Ottawa, and Toronto, of spying on Sikhs with the intent to harm them, and similar concerns have been raised by UK intelligence regarding Sikhs in the UK.

The Canadian government has accused Indian missions in Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Ottawa, and Toronto, of spying on Sikhs with the intent to harm them, and similar concerns have been raised by UK intelligence regarding Sikhs in the UK.

