UAE Police Conduct Security Exercise in Ras Al Khaimah

Security authorities held a real-life practice session to deal with hostage situations and enhance safety during events.

The drill was led by Maj-Gen Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, head of the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The exercise took place at the training village of Streit Security Vehicles FZE.

Advertisement

Security authorities in Ras Al Khaimah recently held a real-life practice session to learn how to deal with hostage situations and enhance safety during events.

Maj-Gen Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, who leads the Ras Al Khaimah Police, was present to observe these exercises. The drills were organized by the Task Force Administration of the local police, with collaboration from various other organizations.

The exercise took place at the training village of Streit Security Vehicles FZE.

Maj-Gen Al Nuaimi explained that the aim of the initiative was to improve the force’s ability to ensure security during events.

The training focused on getting the police ready for specific situations like hostage situations. It included teaching officers negotiation skills and how to handle hostage releases.

Additionally, they learned about stopping vehicles safely. Alongside the training, the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command showcased their modern vehicles and equipment.

Advertisement

“Certainly, the initiative contributed to enhancing the force’s readiness to deal with all kinds of security scenarios,” Maj-Gen Ali bin Alwan said.

Also Read Bangkok mall shooting: Teenager arrested after 3 killed A shooting incident at a prestigious shopping mall in the heart of...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.