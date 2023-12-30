Saudi Arabia cuts red tape: New customs rules ease trade and travel

The new regulations aim to simplify and clarify customs operations.

The updated rules inform and educate customs users.

Regulations break down procedures for various aspects.

According to a Friday story by the Saudi Press Agency, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority released new regulatory rules aimed at streamlining customs operations.

The recommendations seek to enlighten customers, taxpayers, and other parties involved in the import, export, and transit of goods while also providing clarification on the functioning of the customs system.

The customs procedures pertaining to the import, export, and transit of products are explained in new regulations. These include the obligations made about non-disposal of goods, pre-clearance of goods, and the documentation that must be specified for import.

In addition, the recommendations address circumstances for exempting commercial samples, guarantees, refunds, transit and temporary admittance protocols, exemptions for personal baggage and used household items, and other general terms and conditions.

More than 130 instructional guides covering zakat, tax, and customs services are available on the authority’s website. These guides include ones for shipping agents, freight forwarders, the process of issuing a certificate of origin, exporting goods via express transport companies, registering for road transport services, a simplified guide for deposit areas, instructions for printing the customs card, a guide for scheduling truck appointments at land ports, and guidelines and penalties for customs brokerage professionals.

