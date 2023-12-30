Transfer saga continues: Real Madrid gives new deadline to Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid makes another attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe.

The club gave a deadline until mid-January.

PSG believes that Mbappe might stay.

Real Madrid is preparing for a fresh push to convince Paris Saint-Germain to sell Kylian Mbappe. The forward has until the end of the summer to decide whether or not to join them.

The final six months of Mbappe’s PSG contract begin on January 1st, at which point he will be free to negotiate with other teams for a possible free transfer.

The Athletic claims that Real Madrid has learned from its mistakes during the summer of 2022, when they thought they would recruit the Frenchman, only for him to decide to sign a new contract with PSG.

The 25-year-old has received clear word from the La Liga team that he needs to decide by mid-January whether he wants to join them.

When Mbappe decided to sign a contract with PSG in May 2022, several Real Madrid supporters felt deceived. Contact between the two sides has continued in spite of this, as The Athletic reported in January 2023.

The projected deal’s conditions, however, most likely have changed as of 2022. Real Madrid’s transfer budget has been limited by growing expenses at the Santiago Bernabeu. The team’s main priority is to remain profitable each year, which they managed to do even during the pandemic.

The team also pays attention to keeping the locker room peaceful. Since Mbappe’s expected salary is more than twice that of existing stars, Real Madrid has long strived to control the wage bill. As a result, behind closed doors, the situation is delicate.

Jude Bellingham, for example, reportedly declined higher cash offers to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of last year. Mbappe may have to think about taking a similar course, like Aurelien Tchouameni did in 2022.

From head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who recently extended his contract until 2026, to players like Vinicius Junior, who engages with Mbappe on social media, everyone at Valdebebas is eager to add Mbappe to the team. It’s unclear, though, if their wishes will come true.

There’s growing speculation at PSG that Mbappe might stay in Paris for a longer period of time. Some in Paris are skeptical that Real Madrid will offer Mbappe the kind of financial package he wants.

Mbappe was left out of PSG’s first-team plans and did not travel with the team to Japan or South Korea for the preseason last summer. He was put up for sale because the Ligue 1 winners believed he wanted to finish off his deal and sign a free-agent contract with Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

Al Hilal, a Saudi Arabian team, also made an incredible €300 million bid, and PSG allowed them to speak with Mbappe before bringing him back into the starting lineup.

