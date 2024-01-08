Japan earthquake death toll, up to 161 people killed

Wajima and Suzu cities were particularly hit by earthquakes.

The number of missing persons has decreased from 195 to just over 100.

Over 2,000 people are still stranded due to extensive road damage.

Japan’s earthquake death toll has risen to over 160, with authorities continuing efforts to locate over 100 missing individuals a week later. Rescue operations are being hampered by adverse weather conditions, including heavy rain and snow, leading to concerns about landslides and building collapses.

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the remote Noto peninsula, causing buildings to collapse and igniting a major fire. The cities of Wajima and Suzu have been particularly hard hit, accounting for the majority of the reported deaths.

Despite the challenges, the number of missing persons has decreased from 195 to just over 100. However, the death toll has increased from the previously reported 120 on Sunday. More than 2,000 people are still stranded due to extensive damage to roads, and many others are seeking refuge in emergency shelters.

Japanese military:

The Japanese military, with nearly 6,000 troops deployed for relief efforts, has been distributing essential supplies such as food, water, and blankets to those displaced from their homes. Despite the expiration of a critical 72-hour window for finding survivors, the military remains committed to ongoing lifesaving operations, expressing the belief that there are still people requiring rescue.

Amid the tragedy, stories of miraculous recoveries have emerged, such as a woman in her 90s found alive under rubble in Suzu after five days. Residents in the worst-affected areas are being advised to stay vigilant as they continue to experience additional tremors. As of early Monday local time, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reports over 1,200 recorded tremors since New Year’s Day.

Japan, being one of the most seismically active countries globally, has experienced increased seismic activity around Noto since the end of 2020.

