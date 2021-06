Islamic date today in Pakistan on, 25th June 2021

Today Islamic Date today in Pakistan is 14 Dhul-Qadah 1442. Islamic Date is also known as Hijri Date or Today Arabic Date in the Muslim world that follows Moon phases as a lunar calendar

The Islamic Calendar has 12 months, however the days are less than the Gregorian calendar. Hijri year has 354 to 355 days, and Gregorian days are 355 to 366.

