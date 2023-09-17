Instashop is hiring in UAE with competitive salaries up to 7,000

Job opening at Sharaf DG in Dubai, UAE with a salary of up to 8,500 Dirhams
Are you on the lookout for a rewarding career with a leading online grocery delivery platform? Look no further than Instashop, the prominent player in the UAE’s online grocery market. With a commitment to revolutionizing grocery shopping through technology and impeccable delivery services, Instashop is expanding rapidly and has numerous job openings for talented individuals.
Instashop has carved a niche for itself in the UAE’s grocery delivery landscape. It has a clear vision of using technology to make grocery shopping convenient and dependable.
The platform is known for its user-friendly interface, extensive product range, and efficient delivery network, which have made it the preferred choice for residents across the UAE.
Punctuality and trustworthiness are at the core of Instashop’s values, ensuring that customers receive their groceries promptly. With a relentless focus on convenience, innovation, and exceptional customer service, Instashop is committed to enhancing the online grocery shopping experience for its UAE clientele.
Instashop offers a comprehensive benefits package to its employees, including:
Competitive Compensation: Enjoy a competitive salary package.
Comprehensive Benefits: Access a wide-ranging benefits package.
Flexible Work Hours: Benefit from a flexible work schedule.
Career Advancement: Discover opportunities for growth and career advancement.
Innovative Environment: Thrive in a dynamic and innovative workspace.
Collaborative Culture: Work within a supportive, collaborative team culture.
Employee Perks: Access exclusive discounts and perks.
Work-Life Balance: Maintain a healthy work-life balance with company initiatives.
Training and Development: Invest in your skills with training programs.
E-commerce Exposure: Gain experience in the fast-growing e-commerce industry.
Applying for a career at Instashop is a straightforward process.
|JOB TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|Business Development Associate
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Receivables Associate
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|CRM Specialist
|Dubai
|Apply Now
