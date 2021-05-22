Karachi: Multiple Areas Experience Massive Power Outage

Karachi is facing a massive power outrage as several areas are left without electricity with no respite amidst the hot weather conditions across the city.

According to the official announcement by K-Electric, the power distributor, the Power supply to 25 grid stations has been suspended, leaving most parts of the metropolis without electricity.

The areas that faced the power outage include New Karachi, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Buffer Zone, Shadman, Sir Syed Town, Nagan Chowrangi, Federal B Area and North Nazimabad.

In a statement on Twitter, K-Electric, said: “Interruption in power supply are being reported from some parts of the city. We are urgently looking into this.”

Power Restoration Begins

In other updates by the K-Electric, the power supply restoration has already begun and are expected to be completed within one hour. Availability of generation supply is enabling restoration to progress swiftly, it said.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Energy said that the power interruption in the city was caused by the tripping of the NKI line.

“The teams of KE and NTDC are working to restore the supply and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of tripping.”

کراچی کو بجلی سپلائی کرنے والی NKI بلدیہ 1اور 2میں ٹرپنگ کی وجہ سے بجلی فراہمی متاثر ہوئی ہے تاہم الحمداللہ باقی ملک کا پورا سسٹم اس وقت بالکل نارمل ہے اور این ٹی ڈی سی اور کراچی الیکٹریک کے اہلکار بجلی بحالی میں مصروف ہیں ٹرپنگ کی وجوہات بھی انوسٹی گیٹ کی جارہی ہے — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) May 22, 2021

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had approved K Electric’s license to lay and operate a gas pipeline for Bin Qasim Power Station III.

According to a statement issued by K Electric, the 2.4-kilometer, 14-inch-diameter gas pipeline will supply 900 MW ‘Bin Qasim Power Station III’ power plant and power plants located at Bin Qasim Power Complex to be reclaimed liquefied natural gas (RL) NG) will be used for supply.

The approval of the license by OGRA is the first license obtained by K Electric in the oil and gas sector, while the move will help bridge the gap between the demand and supply of electricity in Karachi in the long run.

The EPC contractor and owner engineer are already on board for this pipeline project, the detailed design of which has been completed and the pipeline material has already been procured.

K Electric had said that the addition of a 900 MW RLNG power plant and the proposed decommissioning of old, inefficient power plants will significantly increase the capacity of the power utility.